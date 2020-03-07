Destination Jamaica Featured on Top New York Morning Show

// // //

NEW YORK – Destination Jamaica took center stage on the popular New York morning show, Good Day New York on WNYW, the flagship station of the Fox television network.

In a segment on March 3, with co-hosts Lori Stokes and Rosanna Scotto, the Jamaica Tourist Board’s Philip Rose, Regional Director, Northeast USA, highlighted Jamaica’s popularity as a Spring/Summer vacation destination.

Apart from the island’s year-round balmy weather, world-renown cuisine and variety of music festivals and events, several airlines offer daily nonstop flights from New York City to Kingston and Montego Bay.

Jamaica was also represented by Chef Kemis of Likkle More Jerk, the modern casual Caribbean eatery at the Dekalb Market Hall in downtown Brooklyn.

Chef Kemis wowed the hosts and viewers with his signature Jerkitto Burrito while showcasing other traditional Jamaican dishes including an oxtail stew, rice and peas and Escoveitch Fish.