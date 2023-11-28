MIAMI – Bacardi’s The Real Havana Club Rum and Miami’s first Little Havana-based chocolatier, Exquisito Chocolates, join forces this holiday season. Together, they proudly unveil a first-of-its-kind collaboration that transforms a classic Cuban-inspired eggnog recipe into a limited-edition holiday indulgence: The Havana Club Crema de Vie Chocolate Bar, featuring a symphony of rich cocoa flavors intricately blended with hints of the famed Havana Club rum, sweetened condensed milk and the distinct taste of traditional Cuban eggnog. This special holiday release showcases the artistry and dedication integral to both Exquisito’s bean-to-bar chocolate-making and Havana Club’s cane-to-bottle rum craftsmanship.

“In South Florida, enjoying Crema de Vie embodies the very essence of the holidays, and it is a cherished tradition for many Cuban families,” said Giovanny Gutierrez, Havana Club Rum national brand ambassador and award-winning mixologist. “Teaming up with our city’s first-ever chocolate factory delivers a unique partnership and an unforgettable pairing. We crafted a Havana Club Crema de Vie Cocktail recipe for the ultimate indulgence. Crowning the creation with finely shaved pieces of our Havana Club Crema de Vie Chocolate Bar will make every sip a memorable experience.”

Designed for those aged 21 and above, the Havana Club Crema de Vie Cocktail provides a delightful pairing experience with the chocolate bar. Using Havana Club’s Añejo Blanco which remains true to its original 1934 recipe, the cocktail builds its complexity from the double-aged rum known for its unique velvety smoothness, tropical fruit and floral notes and hints of vanilla and oak.

Customers can also elevate their gifting game. Especially by pairing a bottle of Havana Club with the irresistible Havana Club Crema de Vie Chocolate Bar – an ideal choice for the perfect hostess present or stocking stuffer.

The seasonal Havana Club Crema de Vie Chocolate Bar is available starting Dec. 4, 2023, while supplies last in-store at Exquisito Chocolates in Miami’s Little Havana, as well as online, at exquisitochocolates.com.

For more information about Havana Club, visit therealhavanaclub.com.