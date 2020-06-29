Massachusetts – The Authentic Caribbean Foundation (ACF) will present the inaugural Caribbean-American Men Speak Conference—Innovator’s Edition, on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 7.00 pm.

The virtual event, highlighting men as Leaders, Educators, Fathers and Strong Figures within our communities will be streamed live on various platforms including the Authen Caribe Facebook Page as well as its Instagram Page, Authentic Foundation.

Caribbean-American Men Speak Panelists

The impressive line-up of panelists includes:

Justin A. Petty, Professor of Broadcast Media and Technology at Roxbury Community College;

Ambassador Aubrey Webson, Antigua & Barbuda;

Reginald Thelemaque, Fireman and Paramedic;

Eddy Chrispin, Police Officer;

Owin Farrell, CEO, Soca Lion Entertainment;

T-Michael, The People’s Academy, Inc;

Dominic Christopher, CEO, Deh Abroah & Bickle App;

Tyrone Buckmire, Director, Legal Aid & Counselling Clinic, Grenada;

Darryl Huggins, Director of School-based Services;

Darren Fenty, (Moderator) Financial Advisor & Entertainment Entrepreneur

Andrew Sharpe, Director, ACF

The Men Speak Conference will discuss various issues that affect the Caribbean community; issues such as fatherhood, economic empowerment, education, health, innovation, and the concerns of people with disabilities, with a view to identifying solutions for growth and advancement especially of our male population.

For ACF Director and Panelist, Andrew Sharpe, the conference is an opportunity to “get our youth and men involved so that they can voice their opinions and ideas at the table.”

To participate, persons may register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/caribbean-men-speak-tickets-108553442268