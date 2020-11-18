Decision-making During Gambling

Most games you play force you to make a lot of decisions. More so when gambling, where you have to be able to assess risk if you are going to make informed and well-judged decisions, and making the right choice could be the difference between winning big or walking away.

Here we have some tips on decision making from experts in the online gaming world. They can also be beneficial in your day to day life.

Admitting to Yourself You are Unsure Helps You Bet Better

In life, we often feel under pressure to know and feel confident in our choices when making decisions. This can lead us down the wrong path very easily and force us to make poor choices.

Saying to yourself that you are unsure what to do can often prevent you from making an error, and inspire you to ‘think outside of the box’ and make a better choice. You should try and become more comfortable with being unsure, and not knowing what to do. If you are making a guess on an outcome but convince yourself it is an informed decision, you are not going to be able to review your decision-making process honestly and are doomed to repeat these errors.

Don’t Use Outcomes to Validate Your Decision Making

Experienced top rollers, especially poker players, call this ‘resulting’. Every outcome involves some luck, good or bad. You can make a bad decision and get lucky and still win, and you can make the correct choice and still lose.

Don’t rely on outcomes to tell you whether you are making the right decisions. Just because you are not getting the results you want, that doesn’t mean your strategy is flawed or your decision making is poor. It is hard to account for luck, especially when playing games of chance, but you shouldn’t let a run of poor outcomes force you to change tactics. Likewise, winning is not necessarily a signifier that you are making good choices and decisions. It could just be your lucky day.

Be Comfortable in Uncertain Times

Poker players, in particular, thrive in times of uncertainty and unpredictability. Not knowing the outcome and being unsure often makes people feel uncomfortable, but successful gamblers use this to their advantage.

Being unsure and uncertain creates an opportunity to ask how uncertain you are, and assess the situation more clearly. Working out how unsure you are can lead you to make a more informed decision when you have very little information to go off.

Being Objective Leads to More Success

players who make decisions objectively, enjoy more success and greater rewards from their decision making.

Many people are led by their biases and confuse their beliefs with experience. making decisions more objectively avoid falling into these mental traps. Many gamers rely on luck or destiny in uncertain times, often confusing their biases with experience. When you judge a situation or a choice objectively , and are willing to walk away or fold your hand, you will enjoy more success in the long term.

The Wrong Decision Hurts Us More Than Making the Right One Feels Good

Whether you are waiting for the last card to be turned in an all-in hand of Texas Hold ‘Em or taking to the heavens in the Age of the Gods: King of Olympus slot game, the thrill of winning will feel just the same. The sense of loss, however, is always proportional to the stakes involved.

Losing a little money on a slot machine doesn’t feel too bad, but losing all your money on the flop of the fifth card on a poker table can be devastating. Winning at either, however, often gives us the same feeling of satisfaction. This means that playing games can create an emotional deficit in our minds, with our losses sticking with us for far longer than our successes. You should bear this in mind when making your decisions; success will always feel pretty much the same but a loss can be tough to bear. The stakes are emotional, as well as financial.

Always Evaluate Your Decision Making to Try to Learn from Experience

Too many players make the mistake of not conducting a ‘post-mortem’ for their loss and evaluating where their decision making let them down. Whenever you have finished playing, make sure you evaluate your decision making and performance; win or lose.

If you don’t learn from your mistakes, you are doomed to repeat them, so taking a good long look at the decisions you made and the outcomes you received can be an incredibly valuable experience for any gambler. This information can also help you develop stronger gambling strategies and become a more conscientious player of whichever game you are playing.

Gambling can be a lot of fun, but no one enjoys losing repeatedly. If you are suffering a lot of losses when gambling, use a few of these tips and ideas to refine your decision-making processes and become a better and more successful gambler.