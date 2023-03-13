National News

Deadline for Nominees for Jamaica National Civil Honours & Awards 2023 – March 31

SOUTH FLORIDA – The deadline for submitting nominations for the Jamaica National Honours and Awards for 2023 is March 31, 2023. The nomination forms and guidelines are available online through the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour, Office of the Prime Minister, (www.opm.gov.jm) or through the overseas locations of the Jamaican Foreign Missions.

As the deadline approaches, persons are reminded that completed nomination forms can be submitted via email (chan-prot@opm.gov.jm), or by mail, to The Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour, Office of the Prime Minister, 1 Devon Road, Kingston 10, Jamaica.

Nomination forms, once submitted, will remain confidential and should be accompanied by a current and brief biographical outline of achievements of service rendered by the nominee.  In cases where the candidate is not a citizen of a Jamaica, the Government of Jamaica is required to obtain the approval of the relevant Commonwealth or foreign government prior to the award of any Order of Decoration to that nominee.

Jamaica National Civil Honours & AwardsNational Honours and Awards are administered by the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour in the Office of the Prime Minister, under the National Honours and Awards Act, of July 1969, to formally recognize those who have contributed through their service and have had a meaningful and significant impact on national life.

Orders are used to recognize merit relating to achievement and service while Decorations and Awards acknowledge nominees for bravery, meritorious long and/or valuable service and/or good conduct. It should be noted that only; persons selected will be contacted by the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honours.  All honourees will be announced on Jamaica Independence Day, August 6, 2023.

Candidates can be nominated for honours and awards in the following categories:

  • The Order of Merit (OM); The Order of Jamaica (OJ);
  • The Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) or rank of Officer (OD).

Decorations and Awards are given for Badges of Honour for Gallantry (BHG), Meritorious Service (BHM) or Long and Faithful Service (BHL).

 

