Dancehall’s Hottest Female Emcee, Baddoll Causing an “Emergency”

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – One of dancehall’s hottest stars out right now on the scene, female emcee Baddoll recently dropped her first single 2022, titled “Emergency.” The single written by Baddoll herself and produced by Touchgrung Inc was officially released on February 11, 2022.

When asked about her inspiration behind ‘Emergency,’ Baddoll recounts:

“The song is more of a storyline. My intention was to make it a Valentine’s Day prelude. However, this song is not your typical “love” story; it speaks on the risky “lustful” nature within a relationship. The song is described as an ’emergency’ that compares the conflicting feelings of fantasy.”

‘Emergency’ is currently on Baddoll’s official Vevo as a lyric video for her fans to enjoy and familiarize themselves with the lyrics. The song is now being recognized by several media platforms. Most recently ‘Emergency’ was added to @reggaemusicforever’s Rising Stars: Female Talent Vol.1 playlist, which is also a tribute to highlight young female artists in the reggae and dancehall space for International Women’s Month. So far, Baddoll boasts that ” Emergency ” feedback has been a favorite among her fans and other listeners in general.