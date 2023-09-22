Dancehall Reggae Sensation Valiant Makes US Debut at Tipsy Music Festival Miami Carnival Weekend

MIAMI – Following the breathtaking performances by stellar artists like Burna Boy and Machel Montano, Tipsy Music Festival (TMF) returns to Miami for its 2023 edition, boasting of the Caribbean’s finest talent to take the stage on Friday, October 6, 2023 at the Historic Virginia Key Beach, 4020 Virginia Beach Drive, Miami, Fl 33149 from 3pm to Midnight.

“We are excited to return to Miami during Carnival weekend. This year we are bringing together a diverse array of Caribbean genres, artists, and fans for an unforgettable night of music, culture, and community. Twisted Entertainment strives to showcase the best talent from the Caribbean and the diaspora. We are proud to announce that dancehall sensation Valiant will be performing for the first time in the US at Tipsy Music Festival,” says Zamani Moodie, CEO Twisted Entertainment.

The Tipsy Music Festival is thrilled to announce an electrifying lineup of renowned headliners and emerging talents like Machel Montano (Soca), Valiant (Dancehall Reggae), Kai (Konpa), Bunji Garlin (Soca), Nailah Blackmon (Calypso/Soca), Skinny Fabulous (Soca) and host of dj’s like Giselle the Wassi One, Jus Jay, Kevin Crown, DJ Puffy, Stakz and so many more.

Tipsy Miami 2023 Lineup

VALIANT: Prepare for an unforgettable performance by VALIANT, the fastest rising dancehall artist who is making his US PERFORMANCE debut at Tipsy Music Festival!!

In addition to the stellar musical acts, Tipsy Music Festival will feature an array of attractions and experiences for attendees of all ages. Festival-goers can explore a diverse selection of food vendors serving up culinary delights from around the world, interactive art installations and activities that showcase the best of the Caribbean and celebrate the intersection of music and culture.