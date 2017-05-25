Miami Dolphins Legends In Nassau, Bahamas For Youth Football Clinic

Dan Marino & Miami Dolphins Legends are in Nassau, Bahamas for a Youth Football & Cheerleading Clinic at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium – Saturday, May 27th

NASSAU, Bahamas – Famed NFL quarter backer Dan Marino and several of the legendary Miami Dolphins alumni are in Nassau, Bahamas (May 25-28), to celebrate the weekend.

On Saturday, May 27, Dan Marino and Miami Dolphins Alumni will hold a free football and cheerleading clinic for Bahamian boys and girls, 6-17 years old. The clinic will begin at 9 am and run through 12 noon at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium.

Interested students can register online at Marino Bahamas Weekend to be a part of the clinic.

The youth can expect to receive one-on-one training on the fundamentals of football and motivational testimonials by some of the top professional players including Dan Marino, along with Miami Dolphins Alumni Dick Anderson, Mark Clayton, Mark Duper, Sam Madison, Twan Russell, Nat Moore, JasonTaylor, Shawn Wooden, Troy Drayton, Ronnie Brown, Orande Gadsden, Jim Jensen, O.J. McDuffie, Terry Kirby, Joe Rose, Pat Surtain, Lousaka Polite, among others.

The Miami Dolphins cheerleading squad will also conduct cheer training to students interested in the sport.

Immediately following the football and cheerleading clinic at 12 noon, students from Nassau, Abaco, Grand Bahama and Exuma will showcase their newly learnt skills in a fun mini flag football match.

To climax the festive evening at precisely 7:45 p.m. Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins alumni will go head to head in a friendly flag football match against the Bahamas legends, comprising its government officials, athletes and celebrities.

A junkanoo rush and cultural display will close out the evening.