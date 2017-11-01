Miami awarded 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship

MIAMI LAKES – Miami has been announced as the site for the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, it was announced today (Nov. 1st) by the College Football Playoff.

This will be the community’s first national championship game under the College Football Playoff, but its 21st overall. The 20 previous national championship games were hosted by the Orange Bowl Committee, most recently, the 2013 BCS National Championship Game between Alabama and Notre Dame.

The game will take place on January 11, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“We are honored to be selected to host 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship,” said Michael B. Chavies, chairman of the 2021 CFPNCG Bid Committee. “This region is second to none as a venue for major sporting events and this announcement is a culmination of the efforts of many parties and the vast experience of all involved. We are thankful that the College Football Playoff valued everything that the area has to offer and awarded us this prestigious event.”

“We are thrilled to be able to bring the national championship game back to this area,” said Don Slesnick, president and chair of the Orange Bowl Committee. “While this was truly a collaborative effort of many entities, we felt that it was important for the Orange Bowl Committee to take the lead on putting this bid together as the organization that hosted the region’s previous 20 national championships.”

“We are excited that Hard Rock Stadium will play host to the biggest game in college football,” said Tom Garfinkel, president and CEO of the Miami Dolphins. “Stephen Ross committed more than $500 million to make this a global entertainment destination and we are thrilled about the opportunity to showcase our venue on this stage.”

“We are impressed with the recent renovations to the stadium that has been host to so many significant college football games,” said Bill Hancock, executive director of the CFP. “Of course, South Florida is a great destination, and the people from the Orange Bowl Committee have always been cordial and welcoming hosts.”

The 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship will be the seventh under the College Football Playoff which began with the 2015 game in Arlington, Tex. Other sites have been Glendale, Ariz. in 2016 and Tampa Bay in 2017. The 2018 game will be in Atlanta, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif., and 2020 in New Orleans.