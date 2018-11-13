Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise Celebrating Fifth Year

The 2018 Sold-Out Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise Celebrates with a Special Marley Brothers Performance

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Hailed as one of the most authentic, intimate and international reggae experiences, Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise will celebrate its fifth year on the high seas from December 1-6, 2018.

The sold-out 5-day voyage aboard Royal Caribbean departs Ft. Lauderdale, FL with stops in Ocho Rios and Falmouth, Jamaica.

This monumental year will be packed with unforgettable moments. To celebrate this occasion, five of Bob Marley’s kin Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian will unite on one stage for a rare performance.

Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise (WTJRC) has become one of the most in-demand reggae gatherings in the world. Since its inception in 2014, every single cruise sells out almost a year in advance. Each year, fans spanning from over 40 countries all converge for their love of reggae music and Jamaican culture.

Founded by Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, the Grammy-winning musician has made it his mission for the cruise to embody the island’s rich culture. The music, entertainment, food, fitness and wellness activities all give cruise-goers a slice of the Jamaica before they dock, from Ital Rastafarian cuisine to the celebrity football (soccer) tournaments to cult-classic films to the annual soundclash (in layman’s terms, a Jamaica-originated DJ battle), this is not the average cruise.

It is the only place where fans can stay up until dawn to catch their favorite acts performing throughout the ship and join them the same morning on the pool deck for sunrise meditation with Nyabinghi drumming and chanting.

After fully immersing into these pure organic experiences, the cruisers appreciate their arrival to Jamaica that much more.

2018 Welcome To Jamrock Cruise Artist Lineup

This year’s artist lineup boasts a diverse range of Jamaican talent from today’s emerging stars to the legends who paved the way. In addition to the Marley Brothers’ anticipated performance, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley will carry on the Jamrock tradition to deliver an electrifying solo set.

The power bill continues with Mykal Rose with Sly & Robbie, Bounty Killer, Jah Cure, Chronixx, Tarrus Riley, Third World, Konshens, Elephant Man, Aidonia, Queen Ifrica, Agent Sasco, Kabaka Pyramid, Shenseea, Skatalites, Ken Boothe, Leroy Sibbles, Horace Andy, Jo Mersa Marley, Jesse Royal, Dexta Daps, Spragga Benz, General Degree, Red Rat, Buccaneer, Jah9, King Jammy’s, Johnny Osbourne, Admiral Bailey, Pinchers, Bunny General and Pad Anthony.

Following the artists’ performances, cruisers can catch their favorite sound systems (Stone Love, Renaissance, Mighty Crown, Tony Matterhorn, Kingston 12 Hi-Fi, Bass Odyssey, Heavy Hammer and Black Scorpio) spinning tunes until the wee hours of the night.

Throughout the cruise, there will also be a variety of DJs and hosts (DJ Rory, Mutabaruka, Bambino, Big A, Nikki Z, Colin Hines, ZJ Liquid, DJ Roy, Spex, Robbo Ranx, Rassarella, GT Taylor, Ron Muschette, Seani B, Westafa, Steelie Bashment, Shacia Payne, Foota Hype, Shortkut, DJ Gringo, Yaardcore, Mad Out, Mixmaster J, Supa Hype and Hotta Rice) providing sounds and entertainment along with enlightening discussions from guest speakers Cindy Breakspeare and Neville Garrick.

2018 may be sold out, but fans can reserve a spot on 2019’s ship, on sale now.