Dale Holness, Vice Mayor of Broward County Presents the Keys To The County to The Reggae Girlz

Dale Holness, Vice Mayor of Broward County welcomed The Reggae Girlz to South Florida on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport and presented the Reggae Girlz with the Keys To Broward County.

The Reggae Girlz stopped in South Florida from May 20-24, 2019 on there way to France for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019.