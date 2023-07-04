CTO congratulates CARICOM on 50th Anniversary

BARBADOS – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has extended well wishes to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

“In celebrating this significant milestone, we acknowledge the exceptional leadership of visionaries such as Errol Barrow, Forbes Burnham, Michael Manley, Eric Williams, and many others who have paved the way for unity and progress within CARICOM,” stated Kenneth Bryan, CTO Chairman and Minister of Tourism and Ports of the Cayman Islands. He continued, “Their dedication and foresight have played a pivotal role in shaping the Caribbean region into what it is today.”

Chairman Bryan emphasized the CTO’s recognition of the immense value CARICOM brings to the region. “The collaborative efforts within CARICOM have significantly contributed to the growth and development of tourism, a vital industry for our economies. Together, we have worked towards sustainable tourism practices, enhancing visitor experiences, and promoting the unique cultural heritage of our member states,” he stated. He also affirmed the CTO’s commitment to supporting CARICOM’s continued progress and success, stating, “We stand ready to collaborate and create a brighter future for our region.”