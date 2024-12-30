Creating Safer Neighborhoods: A Symposium on Human Trafficking Awareness

MIAMI GARDENS – In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, the Female Development World Organization (FDWO), in partnership with the Lake Lucerne Neighborhood Watch, will host a Symposium titled “Creating Safer Neighborhoods”. The event aims to raise awareness about human trafficking and empower communities to take action against this pervasive issue.

The Symposium will take place at the North Dade Regional Library, located at 2455 NW 183 St, Miami Gardens, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. This critical discussion will feature an expert panel comprising legal professionals, law enforcement specialists, survivors, and advocates dedicated to combating human trafficking.

Distinguished Panelists Include:

Nicolas Chavez – Assistant State Attorney, Miami-Dade

Katina Hernandez – Retired HSI Special Agent

Chiquita Tillman – Author and Sex Trafficking Survivor

Dr. Joanette Brookes – Founder of Unmute Yourself

Elvis A. Caines – Division Director, Miami-Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department

Tania Andre – Founding President, The MAVUNO Project

The symposium will be moderated by Lavern Deer, the Founder of FDWO. With her leadership and advocacy, this event aims to provide actionable insights and resources to help communities safeguard themselves and combat trafficking effectively.

Why Human Trafficking Awareness Matters

Human trafficking is a global crisis and a significant issue in Florida, which consistently ranks third in the nation for reported human trafficking cases. Victims often face exploitation through forced labor and sexual trafficking, with many cases involving vulnerable populations such as minors and marginalized communities.

According to the National Human Trafficking Awareness Hotline, thousands of cases are reported annually, and many more go undetected due to the hidden nature of the crime. Events like this symposium play a vital role in educating the public, strengthening prevention strategies, and supporting survivors.

“Human trafficking doesn’t just happen in distant places—it’s happening here in our neighborhoods,” said Lavern Deer, Founder of FDWO. “This symposium is designed to empower our community with knowledge and tools to identify and combat trafficking and create safer spaces for everyone.”

Commuity Awareness

President of the Lake Lucerne Neighborhood Watch, Jennifer Nijhove, said: “Every life is priceless. Human Lives Matter- Let’s end the Crime of Human Trafficking.”

What Attendees Can Expect:

Expert insights into identifying and preventing human trafficking.

First-hand survivor stories that shed light on the realities of trafficking.

Resources for victims and those at risk.

Strategies to strengthen community awareness and involvement.

Event Details: