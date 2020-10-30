Kionne McGhee Issues Statement Regarding Video of Ballots Waiting in Miami-Dade Post Office

[Tallahassee] – As Election Day draws near amid record-setting use of the Vote By Mail option in Florida, disturbing video of piles of unsorted mail sitting in a Miami-Dade post office have many worried that valid ballots won’t be counted.

In Florida, a mailed ballot must be received by the county elections office by 7 pm on Election Day, regardless of when it was postmarked.

A valid vote, mailed in a timely fashion, might not count due solely to a slowed down postal system. In 2020, that could mean thousands of votes.

The video was sent to House Democratic Leader Kionne L. McGhee (D- Cutler Bay) from a concerned postal worker who was disturbed by what they were seeing.

Leader Kionne L. McGhee issued the following statement:

“I am shocked, I am disappointed, and I am angry at what I saw in the video. It is unthinkable that these ballots have been sitting in boxes day after day, potentially denying people a voice in their democracy. These people did what was asked, they requested, filled out, and mailed their ballot. We all know that Post Master General DeJoy has been trying to enact so-called cost cutting measures, and we all know they have slowed down the ability of our postal workers to do their jobs. I’m not alone in finding the timing suspicious.

I call on the Postal Service to correct this and promise the citizens of Miami-Dade that these ballots will be delivered in time. I call on Laurel Lee, Florida’s Secretary of State, and Governor Ron DeSantis to use their power and influence to guarantee every valid vote in Florida is counted.”