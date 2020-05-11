Courtleigh Hospitality Group in Jamaica Outlines Enhanced Sanitation Protocols

Comprehensive steps taken in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the interest of guests and staff

KINGSTON, Jamaica –The Courtleigh Hospitality Group announced a new series of enhanced sanitation protocols across its full portfolio of hotels – The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, and the Knutsford Court Hotel.

The new cleanliness and disinfection procedures, which expand upon sanitation protocols originally initiated in April 2020, have been implemented in the continued interest of the health and safety of hotel guests and staff in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales for The Courtleigh Hospitality Group, commented on the enhanced measures, saying: “Providing a safe and sanitized home away from home for our guests, as well as an equally secure work environment for staff, has always been a top priority of our company. Our newly expanded protocols build upon this commitment in the face of COVID-19.”

Among the newly enhanced sanitation protocols at The Courtleigh Hospitality Group properties are the following:

General

Frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of all public spaces has been increased with special attention paid to “high-touch” areas; e.g.: door handles, elevator buttons, railings, public bathrooms, lobby furniture, stairwells, etc.

Temperature checks are being administered to all guests upon check-in. Guests may also be subject to additional temperature checks performed at random.

Touch-free greeting and welcoming protocol adopted for all team members when interacting with guests.

New signs have been posted reminding guests and team members of proper hand washing methods and social distancing guidelines.

Hand Sanitizing stations have been installed in all public areas; e.g.: elevators, lobby, gift shops, business center etc.

All guests are required to wear protective face masks at all times while enjoying public areas.

Trash bins have been placed outside each public bathroom for guests and team members to properly dispose of tissue paper used to open/close doors.

Food + Beverage

Hand sanitizing stations have been installed at all cafes, restaurants, and bars.

Self-serve buffet meal service has been discontinued.

Reusable cups and mugs are no longer accepted.

Front Desk Services

Sanitized key card drop off bowls have been installed to limit contact and facilitate check-out.

All pens are sanitized after each use. Guests are further encouraged to use personal pens whenever possible.

Hotel Staff

Temperature checks are now provided to all staff upon reporting for work.

All staff have been provided with face masks that must be worn at all times while on-property.

In addition to the above listed protocols, The Courtleigh Hospitality Group properties are operating in accordance with social distancing guidelines as prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Jamaica Ministry of Health while still providing a high degree of personalized hospitality service.

The Courtleigh Hospitality Group properties all employ an on-site nurse. On-call doctor service is also available. Guests feeling unwell are encouraged to self-isolate in their rooms and contact the front desk for assistance.

“To ensure that we continually rise to the ever-evolving challenge posed by COVID-19, we’ve also inaugurated our own internal COVID-19 Response Team,” noted Mrs. Madden-Greig. “The group monitors pandemic developments on a daily basis, ensuring that we can act quickly to adjust our protocols as necessary.”

The Courtleigh Hospitality Group is owned by Kevin Hendrickson who operates a Jamaican conglomerate with diversified business interests across the food service, tourism, manufacturing, baking and packaging industries.

The Courtleigh Hospitality Group portfolio of hotels also includes the former Wyndham Kingston Hotel (now in re-development) and The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay, which has also adopted the enhanced sanitation protocols of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group, as well as standards mandated by IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) and the Jamaican Ministry of Health.