The Best Budget Miami Beach Hotels For 2020

To help you deal with this problem, here is a list of the best hotels in Miami.

Freehand Miami

Situated in a Deco building, this 3-star hotel is 2 blocks from the beach and a 5-minute drive from the Bass Museum of Art. The hotel offers both private and dorm-style rooms. The rooms are brightly coloured and have en suite bathrooms and lockers. There is a nice pool outside the hotel with poolside table service. The Broken Shaker cocktail bar of the hotel attracts many locals and visitors. Some rooms of the hotel have a kitchenette and all of them include free Wi-Fi. Continental breakfast is free at the hotel and there is also a terrace where you can enjoy playing table tennis. If you want to explore the beach and the city, you can rent a bike from the hotel. Rooms are available for as low as £12 per night.

The Hotel of South Beach

The Hotel of South Beach is a 5-minute walk from the Art Deco district and a mile from the Bass Museum of Art. The Todd Oldman designed rooms have Keurig coffee makers. The restaurant of the hotel is open for all three meals and features a variety of bars with light meals. Amenities include a vibrant bar, a rooftop pool and a lounge with skyline views. There is also an exercise room and reserved chaise lounges on the beach. The best part of the hotel rooms is that they have extra-thick windows that block out the traffic noise of Ocean Drive. You can book a room at the hotel for £92 for a one-night stay.

Kimpton Angler’s Hotel

Located one block from Ocean Drive, the Kimpton Angler’s Hotel features 132 rooms. Amenities include balconies, wet bars and a rooftop pool. Featuring bamboo floors and yoga mats, the refined studios have separate living areas, flat-screens and iPod docks. The outdoor pool area offers food and drinks service. There is also a chic bar with an open-air seating system. Built-in the 1930s, the original building has undergone a redesign to match the new aesthetics. The breakfast includes hard-boiled eggs, fresh pastries, cured meats, yoghurt, cheese and granola. The prices of the rooms start from £96 per night.

Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami

The hotel is a 4-minute walk from the nearest Atlantic Ocean beach and less than two blocks from the Lincoln Road. The rooms feature flat-screen TVs, minibars and coffee-makers. All rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows and some rooms have partial ocean views. An innovative restaurant at the hotel serves Spanish-Mediterranean cuisine and it also has a small pool. The fitness and concierge service are available 24/7. You can book a room at the hotel for £99.