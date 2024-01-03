Travel

Couples Resorts Tower Isle Hosts Extravagant New Year’s Eve Party

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News12 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Couples Resorts Chairman Lee Issa and his wife
Couples Resorts Chairman Lee Issa and his wife

ST. MARY, Jamaica – On December 31, 2023, Couples Resorts in Tower Isle, St Mary stepped up their 5-star luxury service for their Jamaican and international guests to enjoy an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Party. The evening began with an exclusive cocktail party at 7 pm on the balcony of the resort.

The rainy weather forecast did not materialize fully enough to dampen the atmosphere as the Couples’ Staff transformed their dining room into a beautiful buffet of exotic cuisine prepared by their Executive Chef, Valentine McKenzie.  The cuisine ranged from roasted ham to roasted beef to exotic seafood and grilled lobster.

Couples Resorts Chairman Lee Issa and his wife
Couples Resorts Chairman Lee Issa and his wife

The Front Office Manager of Couples Tower Isle said, “The night was really really awesome. It was epic and everybody seemed to enjoy themselves and everything worked out wonderful.”

Entertainment was provided by the hotel’s resident band and singers with a dazzling LED display provided by Drop Di Bass Entertainment and Event Productions. One of the best musical voices in Jamaica, Gem Myers, closed off the night with a sing-along of hits which culminated in the loud countdown at midnight. Revelers continued several hours after midnight at the resort’s private nightclub.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News12 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Sunrise Airways Spreads its Wings to Turks & Caicos

August 20, 2013
U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Celebrates Spirit of Travel

U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Celebrates Spirit of Travel

May 8, 2020

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Tourism Minister, Skerritt calls for revision of local tourism strategy

March 26, 2013
Sint Maarten Guavaberry Emporium

Sint Maarten To Host First Annual Food Festival This November

October 19, 2022
Back to top button