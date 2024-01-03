Couples Resorts Tower Isle Hosts Extravagant New Year’s Eve Party

ST. MARY, Jamaica – On December 31, 2023, Couples Resorts in Tower Isle, St Mary stepped up their 5-star luxury service for their Jamaican and international guests to enjoy an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Party. The evening began with an exclusive cocktail party at 7 pm on the balcony of the resort.

The rainy weather forecast did not materialize fully enough to dampen the atmosphere as the Couples’ Staff transformed their dining room into a beautiful buffet of exotic cuisine prepared by their Executive Chef, Valentine McKenzie. The cuisine ranged from roasted ham to roasted beef to exotic seafood and grilled lobster.

The Front Office Manager of Couples Tower Isle said, “The night was really really awesome. It was epic and everybody seemed to enjoy themselves and everything worked out wonderful.”

Entertainment was provided by the hotel’s resident band and singers with a dazzling LED display provided by Drop Di Bass Entertainment and Event Productions. One of the best musical voices in Jamaica, Gem Myers, closed off the night with a sing-along of hits which culminated in the loud countdown at midnight. Revelers continued several hours after midnight at the resort’s private nightclub.