County Line Chiropractic Sponsors Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

MIRAMAR– County Line Chiropractic Medical & Rehab Centers has once again signed on to become a sponsor of the 18th annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, scheduled for November 10th at Miramar Regional Park.

Absent from the festival for the last few years, County Line Chiropractic is back this year with extra enthusiasm and will be very prominent at this year’s Jerk Festival.

“County Line is pleased to sponsor The Jamaican Jerk Festival again! Every year the food is delicious, and the music is amazing, stated Maria Pazos, COO of Countyline Chiropractic Medical and Rehab Center. “We cherish the opportunity to assist and educate our community and this year, the entire County Line Team will be in attendance. Be sure to stop by our tent for free giveaways, the opportunity to get a free massage and to win prizes!

Every year, Festival fans flock to the event to enjoy a wide variety of jerk delicacies, cheer on their favorite celebrities and chefs in the Publix Culinary Pavilion, enjoy sizzling performances on the main stage, while the young ones enjoy the activities in the Kidz Zone. The festival is a family outing of fun, fellowship and the cool “Jerk Festival” vibe everyone has come to know and love.

As a sponsor, County Line Chiropractic Medical & Rehab Centers will offer various activities leading up to the Jerk Festival. Tickets for the Festival will be on sale at several County Line locations. Patients will also have an opportunity to register to win tickets when they visit for treatment.

At the event, County Line Chiropractic will offer lots of giveaways, free massages and other fun activities. Remember, if you’re in a car accident, call County Line first!”.

The 18th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is presented by Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc. in association with Partners for Youth Foundation. Sponsors are Grace Foods, Publix Supermarkets, FLOW, Guinness, The Jamaica Tourist Board, Digicel, Red Stripe, Ciroc Vodka, the National Weekly, WAVS 1170, WZOP and HOT105.