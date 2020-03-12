Coronavirus Outbreak Forces Alborosie to Cancel South America Tour

// // //

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Italian reggae singer Alborosie has cancelled his tour of South America this month, as well as other live dates he had up until the end of April.

Alborosie, who lives in Jamaica, made the announcement March 10 through his Instagram page.

“Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus and the Italian Passport travel restrictions, I’m sad to announce we had no other choice (but) to cancel our upcoming tour of the South American regions and any live event until the end of April 2020,” the statement read in part.

Alborosie added that, “This was a tough decision that took us days to conclude and for everyone’s safety we believe it’s our responsibility towards ourselves and our families.”

On Tuesday, Italy expanded its Coronavirus safety measures when Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered citizens to stay home and seek permission for essential travel.

There had been a ban on public gatherings for that country which has reported 463 deaths due to the disease. That is second only to China which has recorded over 3,000 deaths.

As the Coronavirus intensifies, organisers of major events like the March 13-22 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas have been cancelled.

In Jamaica, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton announced Wednesday that Jamaica had recorded its second case of Coronavirus.

Promoters of major events in the Caribbean country have cancelled them. These include Carnival activities at the University of the West Indies’ Mona campus this weekend; and Boys and Girls Athletics Championships which were scheduled for March 24-28 at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital.