Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami Message on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

SOUTH FLORIDA – I wish to join in the effort as we work together as a community to to protect ourselves, families and associates from the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

I encourage members of the community to take all precautionary measures based on the current situation.

The Consulate General is closely monitoring the environment on a daily basis and will make the necessary adjustments based on updated information as we go along.

I encourage applicants who wish to renew their Jamaican passports to utilize the online renewal process at the Passport, Immigration, Citizenship, Agency (PICA) website at www.pica.gov.jm.

Please be reminded that only applicants who have renewed their passports after 2001 can be facilitated on this platform.

In light of the situation, we have taken the necessary steps to postpone events to be hosted by the Consulate General; and I encourage the Jamaican community to follow suit.

I urge you to remain calm and look out for others as we maintain a healthy lifestyle to keep ourselves safe from COVID-19.

Closely monitor events associated with this virus by paying attention to the official advisories from the relevant authorities.

Let us continue to pray for guidance, wisdom, and strength as we face this challenge together. Be safe and stay strong in faith.

Sincerely,

Oliver Mair

Consul General

Southern USA, Bahamas, Cayman Islands