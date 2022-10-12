Consulate General Miami invites Nominations for Jamaican Diaspora Awards in the Southern USA

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaica’s Consul General, R. Oliver Mair is inviting nominations for persons be inscribed on the Honour Roll of Jamaicans in the Southern United States of America.

The annual Diaspora Awards Ceremony will form part of the celebrations to commemorate Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence. The presentation of the awards continues the tradition of recognizing Jamaicans in the Diaspora who have positively impacted their community.

Consul General Mair emphasized that it’s important to recognize those persons who have made significant contributions to the development of our communities here in the Diaspora, and to the Jamaican economy. He added that “it is fitting that this event is celebrating our honourees during our Diamond Jubilee Independence as we celebrate stories of vision, courage and accomplishments.”

Submission / Nominations

Forms are now available on the website for the Consulate General at www.jamaicacgmiami.org or can be requested by email at info@jamaicacgmiami.org .

Deadline for submissions is Friday, November 10th, 2022. These can be emailed to info@jamaicacgmiami.org or mailed to Consulate General of Jamaica, (Consulate Awards) 44 West Flagler Street, – 4th Floor, Miami, FL 33130.

Persons can select areas for nominees from several fields, but not limited to, law and justice; health care; faith/religious leadership; public service; philanthropy; social services; entrepreneurship/business leaders; youth leadership; cultural arts (media, entertainment, sports, etc.); and education. The selection process will be formalized by a Committee appointed by the Consul General. Following this, the awardees will be notified in preparation for the Awards Ceremony, a date to be announced shortly.

Previous recipients of the honour can be accessed on the Consulate General’s website at http://jamaicacgmiami.org/uploads/pdfiles/jcglistofhonorees.pdf