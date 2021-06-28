Construction Job Fair For Residents in Miami-Dade County Section 3

Related Urban Group in Conjunction With The Development Firm and Gomez Construction Set to Host Job Fair On Tuesday, June 29th at Antioch Baptist Church

[MIAMI] – On Tuesday, June 29th, 2021, residents in zip code 33142 and Miami-Dade County Section 3 residents will have the opportunity to apply for construction jobs and property management opportunities.

Interviews will be conducted onsite at Antioch M. B. Church of Brownsville, 2799 NW 46th Street, Miami. Specifically, with those who attend. All are encouraged to bring a resume and certifications with them. Applicants can pre-register at https://www.thedevelopmentfirm.com by selecting the Career Fair (LG) tab.

Interviews are available between 9 am-12 pm and can be selected by clicking on calendly. Applicants can also call to register and get more information by calling 786-663-8581.

Lincoln Gardens Community

“Related Urban remains committed to the Lincoln Gardens community. It is our goal to ensure residents are trained, hired, and successful,” said Desiree Faulkner, Development Manager, Related Urban.

The Development Firm

“The Development Firm has always been focused on workforce development and engagement with underserved communities and individuals,” said Henry Crespo, Sr. CEO, The Development Firm. Now that we are returning to some normalcy after the pandemic, these types of targeted events with onsite interviews can potentially be the first step towards full-time, part-time or temporary employment and training to help provide for families.”

Special Note

Face masks, social distancing, and temperature check measures are put in place and required by all to attend this event. Residents are encouraged to register to attend.