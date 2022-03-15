Connecting Grenadians in the Diaspora with 473 Connect

[St. George’s, Grenada] – Grenada has one of the most active diaspora communities in the Caribbean. To recognize their unrelenting support and contribution, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has launched an incentive program called 473 Connect, targeting the 360,000 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation Grenadians in the diaspora across the globe.

“These sons and daughters of the destination are a venerable group of ambassadors. They are suited to reengage their roots and culture. As well as share the island’s allure with their networks,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the GTA. “They are our unsung heroes who are there to support whenever it is needed. Without expecting anything in return. It is through their voices that the story of Grenada is organically shared overseas. In addition, the ones who without being called, raised their hands and asked at the most vulnerable hour – how can we help? We are here to help our beloved country.”

How to Connect

Participants will enroll via the website and complete a 12 module training program. Once completed, it affords them the status as a 473 Connect Ambassador.

Fueled with this up-to-date information, 473 Connect Ambassadors are then fully armed to recommend friends and colleagues as to why Grenada is a great choice for a holiday destination. They also have exclusive access to a list of preferred travel advisors who can turn their referrals into bookings.

473 Connect Membership Card

Participants to the program are eligible to apply for a membership card. A card which offers extensive discounts on accommodations and experiences across the island. Especially so that they can continue to learn more about the tourism product and experience it firsthand. They will then receive points. Once their recommended friends and colleagues travel to Grenada, which can be accumulated and exchanged for accommodation, tours, meals and other offerings.

To provide more information and introduce the program further, there will be a series of upcoming webinars. As well as promotional evenings in London, Manchester, New York, Miami, Toronto and Montreal. Fam trips will also be hosted for top performers to Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. At the end of the calendar year, the 473 Connect Ambassador with the most referrals from each market, will win a grand prize of an all-inclusive trip for two persons, inclusive of airfare, accommodation, meals, an excursion and transfers.

“If every Grenadian in the diaspora convinces at least one friend or colleague to visit the tri-island state, imagine what that would do for our arrival numbers and the economic benefits that derive, said Petra Roach.