Congresswoman Wilson Votes for the Protecting Americans With Pre-Existing Protections Act

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Wilson voted to pass H.R. 986, the Protecting Americans with Pre-Existing Conditions Act, to block the Trump administration’s dangerous October 2018 guidance that gives states the ability to weaken the Affordable Care Act’s critical protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions.

“The Trump administration’s guidance represents a grave threat to the continued health and economic stability of countless hard-working Florida families, particularly those with pre-existing conditions,” said Rep. Wilson. “It is a privilege to join my colleagues to pass this critical legislation to reverse the Trump Administration’s damaging, dangerous guidance, and reinforce the lifesaving benefits that millions of Floridians and Americans with pre-existing conditions rely upon.”

On October 22, 2018, the Trump Administration issued the new guidance allowing states to promote insurance plans that discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions and do not cover essential benefits.

A coalition of 29 leading patient and health care advocacy groups, including the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association, has expressed strong opposition to the Administration’s guidance, stating that, “This dangerous action could take us back to the days when people with pre-existing conditions were openly discriminated against and blatantly denied access to lifesaving care.”

The Administration’s guidance undermines the stability of the health care market and allows states to promote junk so-called “short-term, limited-duration” insurance options that directly discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions.

Unlike ACA plans, these junk plans can eliminate coverage of pre-existing conditions, charge premiums based on health status, or reject patients altogether.

The Administration’s guidance even goes so far as to allow states to use federal taxpayer dollars to subsidize the purchase of these junk plans.

There are 7.8 million Floridians living with pre-existing conditions.

“Last November, Floridians and the American people rejected Republicans’ continued assault on their health care and economic security,” continued Rep. Wilson. “Now, the GOP is doubling down on its monstrous campaign to destroy protections for people with pre-existing conditions and eliminate every last benefit and protection provided by the Affordable Care Act. Democrats are moving forward boldly and decisively on our For The People agenda – to not only protect people with pre-existing conditions but to reverse the GOP’s outrageous health care sabotage and reaffirm that health care is a right, not a privilege, for all.”

Yesterday, the House also passed two bipartisan bills to reduce the price of prescription drugs by removing barriers to more affordable generic versions of brand-name drugs coming to market, H.R 1503 and H.R. 1520.