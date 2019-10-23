Congresswoman Wilson “Not Surprised” by President Trump’s Lynching Analogy

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson has issued the following statement in response to President Donald Trump comparing impeachment to a lynching:

“I long ago ceased to be surprised by anything Donald Trump says, but today he hit yet another new low. African Americans carry to this day the scars of one of the darkest periods in our nation’s history during which racist whites hung innocent black people for sport. Making an analogy between a hate crime and our constitutional duty to investigate his flagrant abuse of power is a clear example of how unsuited this man is to lead our nation. Those who have tried to whitewash this despicable remark or do not condemn it should hang their heads in shame for they are just as reprehensible. It has been heartening to witness Republican lawmakers hold Trump accountable for his recent actions in the Middle East and effort to shake down Ukraine’s president. What a pity they are so reticent or unwilling to take a stand when it comes to their fellow citizens who are African American.”