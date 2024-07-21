ORLANDO — Today, Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost, the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the United States Congress, released a statement following President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will not seek a second term in office.

“President Joe Biden will go down as one of the most effective and progressive presidents in our country’s history. For his selfless service and commitment to our great country and republic – our nation and party will forever be indebted to him.

“As gun violence devastates our communities relentlessly, he pushed for and passed the first piece of gun violence prevention legislation in 30 years. As the climate crisis continues to be an existential threat to humanity, he’s dedicated more resources to fighting climate change than any other administration. As working folks across America struggle to make ends meet, he took the unprecedented step of canceling student debt, never taking no for an answer when it came to getting folks relief.

“He proved to us time and time again that he was a champion of the people and of our movement – I will never forget and will forever be honored for the opportunity to work and stand alongside him as he made history by establishing the first ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

“President Biden inherited a country ravaged by a global pandemic, an economy in the dumps, and a people who had lost faith in their country and democracy. He will leave this presidency having strengthened our republic, revived our economy, protected working families, and changed lives. I am proud to have stood by his side.

“Make no mistake, the threat of fascism and authoritarianism is real in our country. Which is why now, we must look forward.

“Many vulnerable communities across the country will not survive another Trump Administration. It is important for our party to come together around a candidate who can beat him — which is why I am proud to offer my full support and endorsement to Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Vice President Harris has been a critical partner to President Biden during his historic presidency and is ready to take Donald Trump to task on the campaign trail and more importantly, to inspire a nation. It’s time to get to work to elect Kamala Harris and once again make history.”