Tamarac – Tamarac’s District 1 Commissioner Marlon D. Bolton has been reappointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2019 Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) federal advocacy committee.

This committee leads the development of NLC’s federal policy positions on crime prevention, corrections, substance abuse, municipal fire policy, juvenile justice, disaster preparedness and relief, homeland security, domestic terrorism, court systems and gun control.

The reappointment was announced by NLC President Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary, Indiana.

“I’m honored to work with colleagues from across the country to advocate for the safety of our communities,” said Commissioner Bolton. “Our collaboration and sharing of information helps us create more effective policy, and enables me to bring home fresh ideas to make Tamarac an even safer place to live.”

As a committee member, Commissioner Bolton plays a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions, and helps ensure that policymakers in Washington know what’s happening on the ground in our communities – and what is needed from our federal partners.