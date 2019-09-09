Jamaican Nationals Association – 50 Years of Serving the Community in Washington DC

by Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – Celebrating 50 Years of Service and Embracing Change” is the theme putting the golden anniversary of the Jamaican Nationals Association of Metro DC (JNA) into the spotlight, as the organization’s members, friends and supporters celebrate the significant milestone.

Collaboration with the Embassy of Jamaica, the JNA 50th Anniversary Dinner and Gala brings the curtains down on the organization’s anniversary festivities. It will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the elegant Great Hall of the Silver Spring Civic Center in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The Gala culminates a week of events that include a Church Service at Saint John’s Episcopal Church, 11040 Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville, MD 20705 on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 11:15 a.m.

Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States of America, will be in attendance.

Caribbean-born Emmy Award winning broadcast journalist, Maureen Bunyan will be the Mistress of Ceremonies, and Senator Keith (K. D.) Knight, OJ, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Founding President of JNA will be the keynote speaker.

Invited guests include past officers of JNA, members and friends, Jamaican-based non-profits and elected officials.

Jamaican Nationals Association Honorees

Among those to be honored at the Gala,

Maryland Senator Shirley Nathan Pulliam is being recognized for her outstanding contribution and dedication to representing the interests of Maryland’s Jamaican/Caribbean community;

Franklin W. Knight, PhD, Professor Emeritus and Academy Professor at the John’s Hopkins University, for outstanding contribution and dedication to enhancing knowledge of Jamaican/Caribbean history and culture;

Doreen Thompson, Esq., for her outstanding contribution and dedication to advocating on behalf of the interests of the Jamaican/Caribbean communities in the Washington Metropolitan Area

Music to dance the night away will be provided by Image Band and DJ Paul Mac, and the grand prize from the raffle drawing will be a one-week stay for two at the Jewel Grande Luxury All-inclusive Resort and Spa and Gate Prize of an All-inclusive Weekend for two at the SeaGarden Resort in Montego Bay.

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit charities in the U.S.A. and Jamaica.

Since its founding in 1969, JNA has been serving Jamaicans in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and back home on the island.

JNA unites persons of Jamaican heritage and their friends to maintain and promote Jamaican culture and heritage and provides educational and charitable support to persons of Jamaican heritage in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area, other US-Jamaican communities, and in Jamaica.