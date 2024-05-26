Local News

Commissioner Keon Hardemon to Host Street Naming Ceremony for Haitian Organization Veye-Yo

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News
0 2 1 minute read
MIAMI-DADE – Commissioner Keon Hardemon is hosting a street naming ceremony to commemorate Veye-Yo on Monday, May 27, at 5 p.m. during the event, “Remembering a Legend: Father Gerard Jean-Juste,” at the Caribbean Marketplace, 5925 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33137. The event culminates Commissioner Hardemon’s monthlong celebration of Haitian heritage.

Commissioner Keon Hardemon

Veye-Yo is a grassroots organization founded by the late Father Gerard Jean-Juste, who was a beloved figure and activist known for his unwavering dedication to social justice and community empowerment. The organization was formed in 1978 to help refugees fleeing the dictatorship of Jean-Claude Duvalie. Over the decades, it has served as a haven for the displaced, often advocating for several issues on behalf of Haitian immigrants and the people of Haiti.

Legendary Haitian Political Leader Father Gerard Jean-Juste passes away
Father Gerard Jean-Juste

The resolution acknowledges the tireless advocacy of Veyo-Yo and designates Northeast 61st Street along Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast 2nd Court as “Veye-Yo Street.”

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

