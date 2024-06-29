Commissioner Denise Grant Helps Curb Lauderhill Food Insecurity

LAUDERHILL – In an effort to address the pressing issue of food insecurity in the post-pandemic era, Commissioner Denise D. Grant of the City of Lauderhill has partnered with Farm Share to provide essential groceries to 300 families in need. This community food distribution event aims to provide relief to those struggling to put food on the table.

The event will take place at John Mullins Park in Lauderhill. Families can receive groceries on a first-come, first-serve basis. Prior to the food distribution, a community cleanup will be held at Devon Hunt and surrounding areas at 8am, encouraging residents to come out and make a positive impact in their neighborhood.

Commissioner Grant and the City of Lauderhill are committed to supporting their community during these challenging times. “Food insecurity is a real issue that affects many families in our community,” said Commissioner Grant. “We are dedicated to providing assistance and resources to those in need.”

This community food distribution event is a testament to the city’s efforts to address food insecurity and make a tangible difference in the lives of its residents. Families in need are encouraged to attend and partake in this valuable resource and opportunity.