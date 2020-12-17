Commentary with Winston Barnes: Vaccines, Why?

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – It would be most revealing to find out if the people who are against wearing masks to fend off the coronavirus are some of the same ones who are also against the vaccine.

Interestingly, i am convinced because it would make for a greater irony than we suspect. I suspect these are the same people who have scant regard for science, as well.

Notwithstanding a people debased and despised, especially in this country, who have reason to be suspicious of anything called vaccines, what about the others?

Many of us, in places like Jamaica were vaccinated and don’t even know it. We got shots as youngsters and it was such a part of the culture it was and is hardly noticed or remembered.

How many of us are aware of the ravages caused by small pox, polio and similar infections that ended the lives of millions decades ago?

I am a little wary even more so about people who work in the medical field who have called for politicians to take the vaccine before they will.

In the case of Jamaica some of the politicians have actually said they would even before this demand was made!

The question for the nurses in Jamaica is, are you not working in a field that is based to a large degree on science? Do you suspend only a part of your science based education, practice and experience when it comes to taking vaccines? Have you ever, as a nurse ever given a vaccination?

People refuse to do many procedures, take certain medications for their own reasons, but it is most unfortunate that someone who works with a science that includes vaccinations, in the medical field, to allow a lack of reason to prevent them from seeking assistance in fighting a deadly disease.

