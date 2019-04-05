Commentary with Winston Barnes: Independence

SOUTH FLORIDA – The by-election in Jamaica Thursday (April 4) can be seen as a sign of growing maturity on the part of politicians in that country.

While there was the usual kass-kass among the candidates and their supporters, a decision taken last week, in my opinion shows there are hopes for the country on a number of levels.

Firstly it needs to be understood that the parish of Portland is essentially rural, some may say not developed or not industrial.

In fact, one of the continuing charms of the parish, for both residents and visitors, for decades, has been the fact that it has remained undeveloped.

In fact, one of the challenges faced both major political parties was the minimal roadways along which to not only mount motorcades but to even have political rallies, and not disturb the very fabric of the constituency in which Thursday’s election was held.

Where I see positive signs of political maturity is that both major political parties came to a mutual agreement to not hold last minute rallies on Tuesday evening.

Even more significant is that it is the governing party which broached the idea in the first place; and two it is the governing party which had been given authorization to hold a rally on Tuesday.

This might not have been a big deal for many but i am convinced it is of significance because it means that the country will come to a better understanding that cooperation is possible even in the most politicized situations, and maybe it will confirm that despite their public utterances, Jamaican politicians do have conversations which are cordial and well-meaning in private.

