Comcast RISE Awards More Than 20 Black-Owned Small Businesses in South Florida

Multi-Year Program Expands Eligibility to Small Businesses Owned by Black, Indigenous and People of Color

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Two dozen Black-owned small businesses in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties have been selected among the first round of Comcast RISE award recipients.

Comcast RISE will help thousands of small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the next three years.

The 24 South Florida recipients are among 37 in Florida and more than 700 first round recipients from around the country that will receive consulting, media and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or technology upgrades from Comcast Business, based on their specific needs.

In addition, applications are now being accepted for the second phase of Comcast RISE.

Eligibility has expanded to include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses, including Hispanic-owned small businesses. They can apply at www.ComcastRISE.com.

“This year has been a challenge. We literally could not create anything new, because we couldn’t get our suppliers to make it. This has drastically slowed down the opening of our store, COOL Creative, which was slated to open in the spring,” said Johanne Pradel Wilson of Hollywood. “We’re thankful that we now have the opportunity to promote the store through TV advertising from Effectv, so we can let people know that COOL Creative is here and open for business.”

COOL Creative’s clothing store in Little Haiti in Miami opened on Saturday, November 28.

Comcast RISE South Florida recipients include:

Broward County

Miami-Dade County

Athletics Sports and Performance , a health and fitness and personal training company in Miami, will receive a technology makeover

a health and fitness and personal training company in Miami, will receive a technology makeover Basketized Boutique, a boutique and gift basket company in Palmetto Bay, will receive a technology makeover

Durandis Group , a concierge services company in Miami, will receive media & advertising services

a concierge services company in Miami, will receive media & advertising services Global Speech and Rehab Services , a speech therapy company for children with special needs in Miami, will receive a technology makeover

, a speech therapy company for children with special needs in Miami, will receive a technology makeover Jali Creatives , a marketing agency in Miami, will receive a technology makeover

a marketing agency in Miami, will receive a technology makeover Mi Beauty Bar , a hair salon in Miami, will receive media & advertising services

a hair salon in Miami, will receive media & advertising services Solar Savior , a solar energy company in Miami, will receive creative production services

a solar energy company in Miami, will receive creative production services WeCleanGarages.com in Miami will receive media & advertising services

The first phase of Comcast RISE, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment,” focused on U.S. Black-owned, small businesses, those hit hardest by the pandemic according to a recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Comcast RISE brings together two of the company’s brands —Comcast Business and Effectv, both with expertise in the small business space — to empower business owners with the expertise and resources needed to navigate the economic effects of the pandemic.

Comcast RISE consists of the following main components:

A media and technology resources program: This pillar combines Effectv’s renowned media platform and marketing expertise, its award-winning creative agency, Mnemonic, and state-of-the-art technical support from Comcast Business to help small businesses foster and elevate growth. Recipients will receive help with their marketing, media campaigns and creation of 30-second commercials, as well as equipment and technology upgrades, including: Consulting: Advertising and marketing consultations with local Effectv marketing, research and creative teams to gain insights on how to grow your business. Media: A linear TV media campaign to run over a 90-day period. Creative Production: Turnkey :30 TV commercial production for their businesses. Technology Makeovers: Computer equipment and Internet, Voice and Cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for tech makeover services.)

Business resources to help with curated content: Comcast has launched the Comcast RISE destination complete with aggregated small business news, tips, insights and more on the X1 platform. The destination is designed to help businesses grow by empowering them through education, inspiration and entertainment. Just say “Comcast RISE” into the X1 voice remote.

Grants: In early 2021, Comcast will be awarding grants of up to $10,000 each for U.S.-based small and diverse businesses that have been in operations for three to five years.

Comcast RISE is part of a larger $100 million Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative that Comcast launched this summer.

In June, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the development of a comprehensive, multiyear plan to allocate $75 million in cash and $25 million in media over the next three years to fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability.