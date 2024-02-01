City of Miramar Proudly Celebrates Black History Month In February
Host of Events Celebrating Black History
MIRAMAR – This February, the City of Miramar invites everyone to participate in these diverse and meaningful events celebrating Black History Month. The series of activities showcases the City’s commitment to fostering unity, promoting cultural diversity, and honoring the invaluable contributions of the Black community to the American story.
Mayor Wayne M. Messam said Miramar believes in the importance of commemorating Black History Month as a way to educate, inspire, and reflect upon the achievements, struggles, and resilience of African Americans throughout history. “It is a month to remember, honor, and celebrate the strength, culture, and history of the Black community.”
Events in Miramar during Black History Month:
- BLACK HISTORY EXHIBIT – “Who are the Heroes in our Story: redlining.”
Date: January 10 – February 29
Location: Ansin Family Gallery at Miramar Cultural Center
Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam
- CLERGY LUNCHEON & PRAYER SERVICE
Date: January 31
Location: Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall
Time: 12-1:30 pm
Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam
- BLACK HISTORY MEETS REGGAE MONTH KICK-OFF
Date: February 1
Location: City Hall Plaza
Time: 10 am
Hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis
- COMMISSION GALA recognizing African Americans who made contributions to the community
Date: February 3
Location: Miramar Cultural Center
Time: 6 pm – 10 pm
Presented by Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers
- YOGA Every Saturday (Black History month themed)
Dates: February 3, 10, 17, 24
Location: Miramar Town Center Plaza
Time: 10 am
Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam
- MOVIE: COLOR PURPLE
Date: February 9
Time: 6:30 pm
Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam
Date: February 10
Location: Miramar Cultural Center
Time: 8 pm
Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam
- DIVINE 9 SUPERBOWL WATCH PARTY
Date: February 11
Location: Miramar Cultural Center
Time: 8 pm
Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam
Date: February 13
Location: Miramar Cultural Center
Time: 6:30 pm
Hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis
- VIRTUAL BOOK READING
Date: February 16
Location: Online
Time: 7 pm
Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam
- SELECTA SHOWDOWN
Date: February 16
Location: Shirley Branca Park
Time: 7 pm
Hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis
- AFRO CARIB FESTIVAL
Date: February 17
Location: Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater
Time: 6 pm – 11 pm
Hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis
- GOSPEL SHOW
Date: February 18
Location: Shirley Branca Park
Time: 3 pm – 10 pm
Presented by Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers
- CROSSING OVERTOWN
Date: February 22
Location: Miramar Cultural Center
Time: 7 pm
Hosted by Commissioner Yvette Colbourne
- FAMILY NIGHT
Date: February 23
Location: Miramar Amphitheater
Time: 5 pm – 10 pm
Hosted by Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers
- STEPPIN’ FOR KIDS
Date: February 24
Location: Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center
Time: 3 pm – 4:30 pm
Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam
- MOVIE: ONE LOVE
Date: February 24
Location: Stay tuned
Time: 7:00 pm
Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam
- BLACK BUSINESS AWARDS
Date: February 28
Location: Miramar Cultural Center
Time: 6:30 pm
Presented by Mayor Wayne Messam
For more information and event details, please visit the City of Miramar’s official website at Miramarfl.gov/BHM