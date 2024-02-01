City of Miramar Proudly Celebrates Black History Month In February

MIRAMAR – This February, the City of Miramar invites everyone to participate in these diverse and meaningful events celebrating Black History Month. The series of activities showcases the City’s commitment to fostering unity, promoting cultural diversity, and honoring the invaluable contributions of the Black community to the American story.

Mayor Wayne M. Messam said Miramar believes in the importance of commemorating Black History Month as a way to educate, inspire, and reflect upon the achievements, struggles, and resilience of African Americans throughout history. “It is a month to remember, honor, and celebrate the strength, culture, and history of the Black community.”

Events in Miramar during Black History Month:

BLACK HISTORY EXHIBIT – “Who are the Heroes in our Story: redlining.”

Date: January 10 – February 29

Location: Ansin Family Gallery at Miramar Cultural Center

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

CLERGY LUNCHEON & PRAYER SERVICE

Date: January 31

Location: Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall

Time: 12-1:30 pm

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

BLACK HISTORY MEETS REGGAE MONTH KICK-OFF

Date: February 1

Location: City Hall Plaza

Time: 10 am

Hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis

COMMISSION GALA recognizing African Americans who made contributions to the community

Date: February 3

Location: Miramar Cultural Center

Time: 6 pm – 10 pm

Presented by Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers

YOGA Every Saturday (Black History month themed)

Dates: February 3, 10, 17, 24

Location: Miramar Town Center Plaza

Time: 10 am

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

MOVIE: COLOR PURPLE

Date: February 9

Time: 6:30 pm

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

Date: February 10

Location: Miramar Cultural Center

Time: 8 pm

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

DIVINE 9 SUPERBOWL WATCH PARTY

Date: February 11

Location: Miramar Cultural Center

Time: 8 pm

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

Date: February 13

Location: Miramar Cultural Center

Time: 6:30 pm

Hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis

VIRTUAL BOOK READING

Date: February 16

Location: Online

Time: 7 pm

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

SELECTA SHOWDOWN

Date: February 16

Location: Shirley Branca Park

Time: 7 pm

Hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis

AFRO CARIB FESTIVAL

Date: February 17

Location: Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater

Time: 6 pm – 11 pm

Hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis

GOSPEL SHOW

Date: February 18

Location: Shirley Branca Park

Time: 3 pm – 10 pm

Presented by Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers

CROSSING OVERTOWN

Date: February 22

Location: Miramar Cultural Center

Time: 7 pm

Hosted by Commissioner Yvette Colbourne

FAMILY NIGHT

Date: February 23

Location: Miramar Amphitheater

Time: 5 pm – 10 pm

Hosted by Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers

STEPPIN’ FOR KIDS

Date: February 24

Location: Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center

Time: 3 pm – 4:30 pm

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

MOVIE: ONE LOVE

Date: February 24

Location: Stay tuned

Time: 7:00 pm

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

BLACK BUSINESS AWARDS

Date: February 28

Location: Miramar Cultural Center

Time: 6:30 pm

Presented by Mayor Wayne Messam

For more information and event details, please visit the City of Miramar’s official website at Miramarfl.gov/BHM