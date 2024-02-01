Local News

City of Miramar Proudly Celebrates Black History Month In February

Host of Events Celebrating Black History

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 9 2 minutes read
Black History month events in Miramar

MIRAMAR – This February, the City of Miramar invites everyone to participate in these diverse and meaningful events celebrating Black History Month. The series of activities showcases the City’s commitment to fostering unity, promoting cultural diversity, and honoring the invaluable contributions of the Black community to the American story.

Miramar Mayor Wayne M. Messam
Miramar Mayor Wayne M. Messam

Mayor Wayne M. Messam said Miramar believes in the importance of commemorating Black History Month as a way to educate, inspire, and reflect upon the achievements, struggles, and resilience of African Americans throughout history. “It is a month to remember, honor, and celebrate the strength, culture, and history of the Black community.”

Black History month events in Miramar

Events in Miramar during Black History Month:

  1. BLACK HISTORY EXHIBIT – “Who are the Heroes in our Story: redlining.”

Date: January 10 – February 29

Location: Ansin Family Gallery at Miramar Cultural Center

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

  1. CLERGY LUNCHEON & PRAYER SERVICE

Date: January 31

Location: Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall

Time: 12-1:30 pm

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

  1. BLACK HISTORY MEETS REGGAE MONTH KICK-OFF

Date: February 1

Location: City Hall Plaza

Time: 10 am

Hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis

  1. COMMISSION GALA recognizing African Americans who made contributions to the community

Date: February 3

Location: Miramar Cultural Center

Time: 6 pm – 10 pm

Presented by Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers

  1. YOGA Every Saturday (Black History month themed)

Dates: February 3, 10, 17, 24

Location: Miramar Town Center Plaza

Time: 10 am

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

  1. MOVIE: COLOR PURPLE

Date: February 9

Time: 6:30 pm

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

  1. ORCHESTRA NOIR WITH TRINA

Date: February 10

Location: Miramar Cultural Center

Time: 8 pm

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

  1. DIVINE 9 SUPERBOWL WATCH PARTY

Date: February 11

Location: Miramar Cultural Center

Time: 8 pm

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

  1. REGGAE ICON AWARDS

Date: February 13

Location: Miramar Cultural Center

Time: 6:30 pm

Hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis

  1. VIRTUAL BOOK READING

Date: February 16

Location: Online

Time: 7 pm

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

  1. SELECTA SHOWDOWN

Date: February 16

Location: Shirley Branca Park

Time: 7 pm

Hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis

  1. AFRO CARIB FESTIVAL

Date: February 17

Location: Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater

Time: 6 pm – 11 pm

Hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis

  1. GOSPEL SHOW

Date: February 18

Location: Shirley Branca Park

Time: 3 pm – 10 pm

Presented by Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers

  1. CROSSING OVERTOWN

Date: February 22

Location: Miramar Cultural Center

Time: 7 pm

Hosted by Commissioner Yvette Colbourne

  1. FAMILY NIGHT

Date: February 23

Location: Miramar Amphitheater

Time: 5 pm – 10 pm

Hosted by Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers

  1. STEPPIN’ FOR KIDS

Date: February 24

Location: Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center

Time: 3 pm – 4:30 pm

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

  1. MOVIE: ONE LOVE

Date: February 24

Location: Stay tuned

Time: 7:00 pm

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

  1. BLACK BUSINESS AWARDS

Date: February 28

Location: Miramar Cultural Center

Time: 6:30 pm

Presented by Mayor Wayne Messam

For more information and event details, please visit the City of Miramar’s official website at Miramarfl.gov/BHM

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 9 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

OAS AND CARICOM salute stronger bonds of cooperation between them

March 4, 2007
Pet Supermarket Collecting Donations To Help Pet Owners Impacted by Hurricane Dorian In Bahamas

Pet Supermarket Collecting Donations To Help Pet Owners Impacted by Hurricane Dorian In Bahamas

September 11, 2019

Jamaica’s Consul General announces 2013 Diaspora Community Honours – for Gala presentation

July 22, 2013

Cast your vote: Jamaica’s PM and Sprint Champion among TIME 100 List of Nominees

April 5, 2012
Back to top button