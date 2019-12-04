City of Miramar Presents its Community Theatre Program – Shakespeare in the Park

MCC Community Theatre presents its first Original Production at Shirley Branca Park

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is excited to present the Community Theatre Program – Shakespeare in the Park.

The performance entitled, “Hamlet in the Hood” is scheduled for Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 4:00PM.

It is an original music production written and directed by JoMarie Payton (TV personality, Singer, Actress Director) from the hit TV show, Family Matters, and featuring students from the program.

JoMarie will be available for interviews before the performance.

Miramar Community Theatre is structured as 10 week sessions where students will engage in hands-on-participatory activities that culminate in the development of a full stage production.

This learning through the arts initiative encourages creative thinking, breaks down barriers and builds self-confidence while honing both on stage and behind- the-scenes skill sets.

Our dedicated Community Theatre youth will present Shakespeare in the Park: Hamlet in the Hood produced by JoMarie Payton!

Enjoy an afternoon in the park and watch the Miramar Community Theatre put on a one of a kind free performance filled with comedy and fun for the entire family!

Come 30 minutes early and enjoy free face painting for children 12 and under! Don’t forget your lawn chairs!

This event is FREE and open to the Community! RSVP here.

Your support of this show is also support for the preservation and progression of Cultural Arts for future generations!