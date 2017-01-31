City Of Miramar Amphitheater Set To Change Its Regional Park Skyline

MIRAMAR – The construction of the City of Miramar’s Regional Park Amphitheater is well under way. Wednesday February 1, 2017 at 9 a.m. marks the moment the venue’s most striking amenity, its’ canopy, will be hoisted in the air.

This event is set to instantly change the skyline and sightline of the 174-acre Park (16801 Miramar Parkway). The canopy will be lifted with a lot of activity on the jobsite that will require cranes and boom lifts.

Its installation marks a milestone in the much anticipated project that will continue to define the city as a destination and what’s ……Right Here in Miramar©

A viewing area will be set on the South side of the jobsite with tents and chairs set up in a designated area.

The public and attendees should be aware that the lifting of the canopy will limit access to the South gate by the Aquatics center.

It is also important to note that winds above 15 MPH, could bump this memorable event to the following day or until there are lighter winds.

Preparation for the hoisting will begin at 6:00 am, but everyone interested are welcome to witness the raising of its’ rings to the top of the center masts at 9:00 am.

Miramar Amp

The Miramar Amphitheater is an open-air venue that will sit 5,000 people (3,000 covered canopy; 2,000 grass area); it is built for live concerts, film, and television production; includes a ticket booth; electronic signage; lakes and beautiful fountains.