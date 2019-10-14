City of Miami Gardens and The Latigo Group Break Ground on Multi-Family Residences

MIAMI GARDENS – With gold shovels and smiling faces, City of Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert, Councilman Reggie Leon, Councilwoman Lillie Odom, Councilwoman Katrina Wilson, and City Manager Cameron Benson joined The Latigo Group at 2:00pm on Monday (Oct. 7) afternoon, despite the pouring rain, for the much anticipated groundbreaking ceremony of Center at Miami Gardens, a market-rate multi-family rental development.

“This is not just another rainy day in October. This is the beginning of something. It’s the beginning of the transition of the 27th Avenue corridor into something we can truly call a community,” stated Mayor Gilbert. “What we need is a place for young professionals. We need to attract young professionals, build a community and diversify our housing inventory. That means building nice quality projects, like Center at Miami Gardens, that allow you to rent something nice and then transition into home ownership.”

“This is an exciting project for Miami Gardens. It will offer families and young professionals who live and work in Miami Gardens exceptional new living with great amenities, including a resort style pool, and a gym that offers yoga classes,” said Mark Maron, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The Latigo Group, the project’s owner and developer. “Thanks to Seawood Builders, the first units are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.”

The Center at Miami Gardens is located on a mixed-use development site, owned by The Latigo Group, situated on 16.88-acres in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The site sits a half block away from the recently renovated Miami Dolphins stadium and the Calder Casino and Race Course, directly adjacent to a recently completed Super Walmart, and less than a mile away from the City of Miami Gardens Police Department.

The Center at Miami Gardens will be highly attractive to the area due to a lack of apartments at mid-tier rental rates. It will feature a 259-unit mixed-use project to include market rate rentals in three modern mid-rise buildings, along with a clubhouse providing more than 5,000 square feet of recreation and secured entry.

These multi-family residences will be complemented by multi-tenant retail space in a separate single-story structure providing more than 6,000 square feet of commercial lease space across three bays.