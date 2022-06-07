Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins: Looking Back On Memorable Moments Ahead Of Seven-Game Season Series

Reds & Marlins Both Fighting To Avoid Last-Place Finish In Trying 2022 Year

The Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins both benefited from the expanded 16-team playoff field in the shortened 2020 season, but both franchises have since taken several steps back.

In 2020, the Reds claimed one of the National League wild-card spots with a 31-29 record. The Marlins ended a 17-year playoff drought by finishing second in the NL East with an identical 31-29 record. The Atlanta Braves, however, ended the Reds’ season by defeating them 2-0 in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. After sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the opening round, the Marlins were swept by Atlanta in the NLDS.

Cincinnati finished 83-79 last season, a distant 12 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central. The Marlins were a major disappointment, going 67-95 and finishing fourth in the NL East. Here we are in June, and the Reds and Marlins find themselves in the running to finish with the worst record in baseball.

Legalized mobile/online sports betting is expected to launch in “The Buckeye State” by Jan. 1, 2023. Though the state offers plenty of in-person casinos and tournaments, Cincinnati sports fans should know that you can also bet online in Ohio if legalized betting goes live.

FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM are among the top sportsbooks that will likely run in Ohio. Should they all launch, Reds fans will have the opportunity to bet on their favorite team through these sportsbooks. For instance, you could bet on rookie pitcher Hunter Greene winning the NL Rookie of the Year award. He has +4000 odds at both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Barring a quick and impressive turnaround by either team, the two summer series between the Reds and Marlins could have significant implications in the 2023 MLB draft lottery.

2022 will be the last year in which MLB doesn’t hold a draft lottery to determine the order. The Reds, Marlins, Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, and Oakland Athletics are all in a very tight race for the worst record in all of baseball.

To the credit of the Reds, they’ve been playing closer to .500 baseball since that historically awful 3-22 start to the season.

Cincinnati will welcome Miami for a four-game set at home from July 25 to 28. After a three-game home series with the Baltimore Orioles, the Reds will travel to Miami to take on the Marlins in a three-game set (Aug. 1 to Aug. 3).

As we await the two series between these two NL bottom feeders, let’s reflect on a couple of the best moments between the Reds and Marlins.

José Fernandez Makes History At Marlins Park (July 9, 2015)

José Fernandez’s life was cut way too short in a boating accident at the age of 24 on Sept. 25, 2016. Fernandez was a beloved teammate and rising star who was about to start fatherhood with his girlfriend, Maria Arias.

Arias gave birth to their daughter, Penélope, in February 2017.

His life may have ended in a tragic accident, but Fernandez left behind a special legacy that hasn’t been forgotten about.

One of the most memorable moments of his career took place against the Reds at Marlins Park (now LoanDepot Park), on July 9, 2015. That day, Fernandez pitched seven near-flawless innings, allowing only six hits, zero walks, and no runs while striking out nine in a 2-0 Miami victory.

This was the 22nd consecutive start at Marlins Park to open Fernandez’s career in which he managed to avoid a losing decision. The 22 straight home starts to begin a career without a defeat became the longest streak in 101 years.

Hernandez finished the 2015 season with a 6-1 record, a superb 2.92 ERA, and 79 strikeouts against only 14 walks.

Aaron Boone Walks It Off (May 26, 2000)

The Marlins and Reds were tied 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth for their May 26, 2000 game.

Aaron Boone, the younger brother of former Reds All-Star Bret Boone, stepped up to the plate against Dan Miceli. The latter veteran reliever left a ball up in the zone for the younger Boone, who crushed it into the left-field seats to walk it off for the Reds.