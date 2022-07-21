CHTA/OAS Strengthening Small Businesses is a Big Deal

[MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica] – Building the resilience of small tourism enterprises (STEs) in the Caribbean is fundamental to the region’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and future crises, according to the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and the Organization of American States (OAS). Speaking ahead of an OAS-sponsored high-level gathering of Caribbean tourism leaders in Montego Bay, Jamaica this week examining business continuity planning to accelerate recovery from disasters, CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig said the viability of STEs is critically important to the region’s rebound from COVID-19 and other potential crises. What to expect Hosted by the Jamaica Ministry of Tourism at Holiday Inn Montego Bay Resort on July 20 and 21. Attendees at the OAS gathering will explore how to build the resilience of Caribbean STEs to disasters. Also will review and respond to the findings and recommendations from more than 500 enterprises and stakeholders to help accelerate business continuity from future crises.

“The challenges to post-disaster business continuity of STEs in the Caribbean are many and varied… STEs can take more than two years to recover financially from a disaster. So we must find ways to help them get back on their feet sooner and with healthy working capital. As well as strong business development possibilities”. – CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig