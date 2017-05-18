Christopher Martin and Estelle Take Part in Today at Apple

NEW YORK – VP Recording artist Christopher Martin will be taking part in Apple’s new in-store initiative “Today at Apple” on Saturday May 20th, performing an acoustic set of his biggest hits at the new Williamsburg location in Brooklyn, New York.

Reggae Crooner Christopher Martin Releases Short Film for ‘Magic’

On the same day, Grammy award winning songstress Estelle will be performing live at the Soho location in Manhattan. There, she will debut her new song ‘Love like Ours’ featuring Tarrus Riley, an exclusive track from VP Records forthcoming “Reggae Gold 2017” compilation album in stores July 21.

Today at Apple launched this week with multiple events occurring every day at all store locations allowing guests to experience live demos, demonstrations and music performances in a more intimate and unique space. It also allows artists to highlight and promote their new and current projects.

The news of the launch followed an official announcement from Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, Retail, on April 25, 2017, where she stated “We’re creating a modern-day town square, where everyone is welcome in a space where the best of Apple comes together to connect with one another, discover a new passion, or take their skill to the next level. We think it will be a fun and enlightening experience for everyone who joins.”

Both events are free with RSVP.

RSVP for Christopher Martin here: Exclusive: Performance with Christopher Martin

RSVP for Estelle here: Exclusive: Performance with Estelle