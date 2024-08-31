KINGSTON, Jamaica – Christopher Ellis, the renowned singer following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Alton Ellis OD, has just released his latest single, “Miss You.” This heartfelt song is a loving tribute to his father, famously known as the Godfather of Rocksteady, whose timeless music continues to inspire and shape the Jamaican music scene.

The release of “Miss You” is timed perfectly to coincide with Alton Ellis’s upcoming birthday on September 1, when he would have turned 86 years old. Produced by the acclaimed Grammy-winning producer, Stephen Marley, and released by Ghetto Youths International, this song is a poignant message of remembrance, love, and celebration.

“Miss You” is a touching reminder of the lasting impact loved one have upon us as we spend time together on earth. Its soulful lyrics and melodious vocals by Christopher Ellis resonate with anyone who has experienced loss, be it a loved one, friend, sibling, or parent. The song beautifully captures the essence of honoring cherished memories and celebrating the lives of those we hold dear.

In the words of Christopher Ellis himself, “I so appreciate the moments that we spent. I got a lifetime worth of memories that I’ll use time and time again. This is for every single person walking this earth that lost somebody close. I said I’m singing for you.”

“Miss You” is now available for streaming and download on all major music platforms, offering listeners a heartfelt and soulful experience that pays homage to a remarkable legacy.