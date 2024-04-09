Chinola® Fresh Fruit Liqueurs Introduces New Flavor Chinola® Mango Liqueur

MIAMI — Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs announces the release of Chinola® Mango Liqueur. The artisanal fresh fruit liqueur is meticulously crafted from a distinct blend of mangoes that only grow once a year, plus a touch of passion fruit. In recent years, Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs’ continued double-digit growth underscores the brand’s commitment to sharing the beloved tropical flavors of the Dominican Republic with cocktail enthusiasts worldwide.

Chinola Mango Liqueur has launched in 22 United States markets, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Wisconsin, and is available for purchase nationally on chinola.com .

“We are thankful for the support and enthusiasm our passion fruit liqueur has received from the industry and cocktail aficionados alike. With the launch of our first innovation, Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur embarks on this next chapter as Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs.” stated Andrew Merinoff, Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs Co-Founder and CEO. “The growing demand for distinctive tropical flavors inspired our new liqueur. Similar to the mission with our passion fruit liqueur, Chinola Mango Liqueur mirrors the taste and aroma of fresh mango while adding depth and complexity. Today’s drinkers are continually seeking innovative, high-quality crafted spirits and low-ABV offerings for at-home cocktails and social occasions at bars and restaurants.”

Chinola Mango Liqueur is made with eco-friendly practices and contains 100% fresh mango and a hint of passion fruit, with no artificial colors or flavors. The liqueur is made from a custom blend of mangoes grown in the Dominican Republic which includes Banilejo, Keitt, and Kent varieties. This blend of mangoes offers a well-balanced combination of sweetness and tanginess with a smooth texture that helps give the liqueur its distinctive taste.

Chinola Mango Liqueur is a versatile drink option. It can be appreciated on its own and mixes well with many spirits, including tequila, vodka, sparkling wine, and more. It is the perfect addition to classic cocktails and the ultimate tool for crafting original serves.

Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs has been instrumental in supporting the infrastructural growth of the Samaná community on the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic. From building a road that makes the area more accessible, to creating small bridges, electric poles, and water wells that help boost tourism and the local economy.