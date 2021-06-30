Chefs of the Caribbean Produces Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration

Celebration Presented by City of Miami Commissioner Jeffrey Watson

[MIAMI] – To culminate Caribbean-American Heritage Month, Chefs of the Caribbean produced a Caribbean-American Heritage Month Luncheon Celebration hosted by City of Miami Commissioner Jeffrey Watson to showcase the rich culture and heritage of the Caribbean.

City of Miami elected Public Officials and employees as well as others from the community enjoyed the food, décor and sounds of the Caribbean at the event.

Guests were greeted with island beverages and décor reflective of a day in the life in the island nations. Attendees enjoyed Caribbean scrumptious bites while being entertained by the sounds of Showtyme Junkanoo and DJ Mack. It was an authentic island experience in Miami.

On the Menu

The menu included: Jerk Chicken, Summer Corn Pineapple Mango Salad, Bacon Wrapped Shrimp served with Maduros Mofongo, Plantain Mangu with Fried Cheese & Pickled Onions, Griot with Pikliz, Sweet Plantains, White Rice & Cuban Black Beans Sauce, Caribbean Spinach Salad, Boiled Fish & Grits as well as an assortment of Caribbean desserts: Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Mango Guava Shot, Coconut Flan, Passion Fruit Cream Shot, Guava Cheesecake and Tropical Fruit Tart.

Chefs of the Caribbean

Participating Chefs of the Caribbean included Chef Creole representing Haiti and the Bahamas. Plus, Chef Garfield representing Jamaica, Chef Danny DR representing Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Lastly, Chef Jenny Rissone representing Cuba.

Festive memories were captured in pictures behind the tropical backdrop and island décor.

Gift Presentation

During the City of Miami Commission Board Meeting, Commissioner Jeffrey Watson presented the Mayor and Commissioners with a gift bag. The gift bag included Chefs of the Caribbean Haiti Coffee and Teas. Plus, Chefs of the Caribbean “My Caribbean Recipes Journal”. As well as two exciting coloring books published by Chefs of the Caribbean, “Color the Caribbean” and “Color Your Carnival”. A book which allow children and adults alike to discover and participate in the varied and rich colors of the Caribbean.

“Thank you to City of Miami Commissioner Jeffrey Watson for inviting Chefs of the Caribbean to produce this event and to showcase the rich culture of the Caribbean through food and music,” said, Marie Louissaint, a Caribbean American entrepreneur who created the Chefs of the Caribbean brand to share influences of the Caribbean with the rest of the world.