Chairwoman Edmonson’s statement on the passing of former County Commissioner Dorrin Rolle

MIAMI-DADE – “Commissioner Dorrin D. Rolle established himself as a true leader to a District that was seeking representation during a difficult time in our County. He blazed a unique trail and style of service that gave a voice to the voiceless. He enjoyed the seriousness of his work, but did so with humor that most often is missed in life. He will be remembered by those who knew and loved him. My sincerest prayers and condolences are offered to his family and friends.” – Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson

