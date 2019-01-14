Census 2020 and its impact on Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board (CRB) and the Miami-Dade County Asian American Advisory Board (AAAB), under the Office of Community Advocacy, will host a Census 2020 discussion.

Lubby Navarro, Co-Chair of the National Latino Commission on Census 2020, will be making a presentation on the potential impact that some questions appearing on the Census will have on Miami-Dade County.

The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the auditorium of the Miami-Dade County Public Library’s Main Branch, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami, FL 33130.

All meetings of the Community Relations Board and the Asian-American Advisory Board are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the work of the boards.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to comment at the beginning of the meeting.

For more information, please contact Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board Director Shirley Plantin, EJD at 305-375-1406 or Asian-American Advisory Board Director Joshua Ho at 305-375-1570.