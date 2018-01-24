Celebrate Black History Month at Annual Louise Bennett-Coverley Festival

11th Annual Louise Bennett-Coverley Festival & Scholarship Fundraiser to feature “ ‘BANDANA’ – A Fi Wi Style”- (The Bandana controversy & its amazing story)

PEMBROKE PINES – The Friends of the South Regional-Broward College Library, Jamaican Folk Revue, Inc. and Broward College are again partnering to host the 11th Annual Louise Bennett-Coverley Reading Festival and Scholarship Fundraiser, on Saturday, February 3, 2018, starting at 2:00 p.m., at the Broward College Performing and Cultural Arts Theater, 7200 Pines Blvd.in Pembroke Pines.

Under the patronage of the Consul General of Jamaica, the Hon Franz Hall, the LB-C Festival has been and continues to be the “kick-off” event for the South Regional Library’s schedule of Black History month activities.

Headlining the afternoon’s customary program of rich cultural performances, will be some of Jamaica’s renowned “Culture Keepers” – writer, educator and performing artist – UWI Lecturer Fae Ellington C.D; and Edna Manley College lecturer and founder of the Storytelling Foundation of Jamaica-Dr. Amina Blackwood-Meeks, with guest appearances by actor Paul Campbell, comedian Blakka Ellis, actress Audrey Reid –(“Dancehall Queen”), dub poet Malachi Smith, and actress, educator and writer, Dr. Susan Davis.

Also sharing the stage in the cultural presentation,” are Okomfos Mena & Dr.R. Vassall, and several local performing artistes including the Tallawah Mento Band, the Carimer Cultural Group, Sierra Norwood Calvary Children’s Cultural Ensemble, Juliana Marcus, the Jamaican Folk Revue and others who had worked closely with, and were influenced by, Miss Lou.

There will be a special Bandana Fashion Show presented by fashion designers Kimberly and Maisie McNaught of Kulture Klothes. Special request this year, be a part of the show by wearing Bandana plaid clothes (“Fi Yu Style”).

Launched in 2007, to celebrate the life and legacy of the Hon. Louise Bennett-Coverley, OJ (Miss Lou), cultural icon, social commentator and internationally acclaimed folklorist, the Festival addresses the immense influence that Miss Lou has had, on Jamaicans at home and abroad and continues to attract overflow audiences.

This year’s topic explores the history and origins of Jamaica’s national fabric –the Madras cotton plaid, referred to as “Bandana”, which is also the recent subject of controversy in Jamaica. Attendees are encouraged to wear and “show off” their National bandana attire – “A Fi Wi Style”.

The Festival, which since its inception, has grown in popularity, has awarded 20 scholarships in Miss Lou’s name, to deserving students at both the Edna Manley College in Jamaica and South Florida’s Broward College. Through proceeds from fundraisers and tax-deductible donations; and with the support of the sponsors including the Jamaica Tourist Board, Sandal’s Hotel Group, Antilles Freight Corporation, Neita’s Nest B&B, XLCR Alumni Association, JN Bank, Golden Krust, Top Hill Treats, Riddims Marketing and a group of dedicated media partners.