Causion to Celebrate His Birthday and EP Release at Taste of The Caribbean Islands in Miramar

MIRAMAR – When Causion takes the stage at Vizcaya Park in Miramar on June 24 for the Taste Of The Caribbean Islands show, he will have a lot to celebrate. It will be his 56th birthday, and his Mission in Progress EP, is being released.

The seven-song project contains Antigua Me Come From, a tribute to his homeland in the Eastern Caribbean.

Although he has lived in the United States for most of his life, the island of 365 beaches is dear to the singer’s heart. “Antigua means the world to me, there is no place I would rather be than Antigua if it was up to me,” he said.

Despite having less than 100,000 people, Antigua provided many of the players for the all-conquering West Indies cricket team of the 1980s and 1990s. They included captains and batsmen Vivian Richards, as well as fastbowlers Curtly Ambrose and Andy Roberts.

The natural beauty of Antigua, not sport, is what appeals most to Causion.

“My fondest memories of being in Antigua is coming home from school and heading to the beach to go fishing. The freedom is what I truly miss the most about Antigua, it was a very peaceful time of my life,” he said.

Antigua Me Come From is part of the Antigua Tourist Board’s marketing campaign. It is also used by Team Antigua Island Girls who are competing in the inaugural Pacific Challenge, a 4,444 kilometres, 20-team competition that started June 12 in Monterey Harbour, California.

That event is scheduled to end at Hanalei Bay on the island of Kauai.