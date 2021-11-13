Carnival elements will combine for an unforgettable ‘Carnival En Punta Cana’

[Punta Cana, Dominican Republic] – The Caribbean’s unique Carnival culture will be on full display this Dec 10th-13th 2021 as the Hyper-Inclusive Carnival-Infused Vacation Weekend Experience known as ‘Carnival En Punta Cana’ takes over the Barceló Bavaro Grand Resort in the tropical paradise of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The organizers of Carnival En Punta Cana have curated a one of a kind weekend extravaganza which creatively combines the relaxation aspects of an all-inclusive, adult-only beachfront resort with the beloved festival elements which create revelry and ecstasy (minus the headaches).

Themed Events

So far, Carnivalists and luxury-lovers alike have been enthusiastic about the line-up of exciting, intimate carnival-infused events.

These events include the carnival-costumed themed ‘Relive’ where guests are encouraged to recreate the euphoria of past carnivals complete with headpieces, chest pieces & leg pieces; the signature beachwear cruise ‘The Cure’ which sails alongside one of the world’s top 10 beaches; the breakfast-centric party ‘Breakfast’ En’ as well as ‘White Sands’ the all-white occasion set on a scenic sandy beach.

In addition to enjoying premium shuttle service to and from the hotel and event venues, Carnival En Puta Cana attendees will be able to unwind and indulge in the breath-taking beach along with the resort’s other first-rate amenities over 4-day, food and drink inclusive experience.

The upcoming December weekend affair which features the tagline “4 Fetes • 3 Days • 2 Much Vibes • 1 Experience” is set to bring authentic Caribbean vibrations and high-quality entertainment value in a controlled environment to clients from various international markets.

COVID Protocols

With strict Covid-19 protocols in place and the health & safety of their patrons as a top priority, the promoters aspire to continually set a whole new standard for the execution of Carnival culture in this new normal.

Be it a fun girls trip, a bro-cation, a couple’s fete retreat or the ultimate friends’ get together Carnival En Punta Cana promises something enticing for everyone.

‘Carnival En Punta Cana’ takes place Dec10th-13th 2021

For package info please visit https://carnivalen.com/ AND by following the brand on social media via: Facebook: www.facebook.com/carnivalen & Instagram: www.instagram.com/carnival.en/