Caribbean Youth Invited to Share Views on Job and Skills Shortages

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2024, the World Bank launched a Regional Opinion Essay Competition, open to youth across the Caribbean aged 18 to 29. The winner will have the opportunity to visit the World Bank Headquarters in Washington, D.C. and participate in the global World Bank Youth Summit.

The World Bank will soon release a report about jobs and poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean. The report shows that having a job does not always help people get out of poverty. In 2023, one in four people in the region still lived below the poverty line, despite some progress.The region’s economic fragility and the prevalence of low-quality jobs have kept millions trapped in poverty.

Essay Topic

The essay topic, “Job Poverty in the Caribbean: Is there a jobs and skills shortage in your country or the wider Caribbean? How does this challenge contribute to poverty, and what can be done to address it?” encourages participants to explore the complex relationship between employment, skills development, and poverty reduction in the Caribbean.

Eligibility and Submission Guidelines

The competition is open to Caribbean youth aged 18 to 29 years

Essays should be no longer than 1,500 words, written in English, and submitted in PDF format.

, written in English, and submitted in . Submissions must be original and unpublished, with plagiarism leading to disqualification.

The submission deadline is December 7, 2024, at 11:59 PM (Jamaica time), and entries should be sent via email to [email protected], with the subject line titled “Essay Competition Submission.”

Awards and Prizes

Winners of the competition will receive the following prizes, including the chance to engage with World Bank leadership:

1st Place: A trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in the World Bank Youth Summit, a one-on-one engagement with World Bank Caribbean Leadership, recognition on the World Bank's online platforms, and a certificate of achievement. The winning essay will also be published online at the discretion of the judges.

2nd Place: A trip to Jamaica, where the World Bank's Caribbean office is based, along with online recognition and a certificate of achievement. The essay will also be considered for publication.

: A trip to Jamaica, where the World Bank’s Caribbean office is based, along with online recognition and a certificate of achievement. The essay will also be considered for publication. 3rd Place: A one-on-one meeting with the World Bank Representative for the candidate’s home country, online recognition, a certificate of achievement, and potential publication of their essay.

“As the region continues its efforts to reduce poverty, there is a need for better jobs, not just more jobs, to drive meaningful change. Our goal is to engage young people—the leaders of tomorrow—to share their perspectives and contribute to the development of solutions that address job quality and skills alignment in the Caribbean,” said Lilia Burunciuc, World Bank Director for the Caribbean. “By amplifying their voices, we aim to foster a collaborative approach to shaping a brighter economic future for all.”

This competition is part of the World Bank’s efforts to connect with young people in the region. It aims to inspire new ideas for development challenges.

For more details on the competition, submission guidelines, or to participate, please visit (website) or contact us at [email protected].