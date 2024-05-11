Caribbean Week 2024 Set To Sparkle In New York City

NEW YORK — The much-awaited Caribbean Week, hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), is scheduled to light up New York City from June 16-21, 2024. This event, a highlight on the calendar for travel industry professionals and enthusiasts alike. It will be held at the InterContinental New York Times Square in the bustling heart of midtown Manhattan.

Rosa Harris, Chairman of the CTO Board of Directors and the week’s spokesperson, said the intergovernmental organization was pleased to return to “The Big Apple” in 2024 to connect with the region’s culture and heritage and have serious conversations about “the business of tourism and the business of the Caribbean.”

Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of special rates offered by the conference host hotel through May 16. Further information on activities is available at https://www.onecaribbean.org/caribbean-week-new-york-2024.

“There’s always business in the New York tri-state area, and we have a burgeoning diaspora that we must connect with,” said Harris, the Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands. “June is a great time for us to come together as a region and celebrate what we do well during Caribbean-American Heritage Month.”

CTO’s Theme, “Connecting the Globe, Celebrating Diversity”

Under the banner of CTO’s 35th anniversary theme, “Connecting the Globe, Celebrating Diversity”, Caribbean Week 2024 will showcase a dynamic lineup of events and business meetings. These sessions will involve the CTO Executive Committee, Board of Directors, and Ministerial Council. The discussions will focus on the critical issues shaping the evolution and growth of Caribbean tourism, providing an opportunity for robust and strategic dialogue.

The week begins with a church service and a Business and Tourism Marketing Symposium. The Caribbean Media Awards, honoring journalists and influencers who have notably promoted Caribbean tourism, will return alongside the much-anticipated Media Marketplace.

In line with fostering innovation, a special session dedicated to artificial intelligence will underscore the organization’s forward-thinking approach. Additionally, the spotlight will be on the impactful work of the CTO Foundation and the recently launched Jean Holder Scholarship.

Key Topics

A wide range of topics will be covered. This includes, service excellence, enhancing connections between New York City and the region, and airlift strategies. In addition, multicultural marketing, travel trade relations, public relations, crisis communications, and smart destination management. Further emphasizing inclusivity and leadership, the week will feature a leadership breakfast. Plus, an awards ceremony focused on women’s empowerment, alongside a Cricket Ceremony and Watch Party.

Supported by headline sponsor the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, gold sponsor the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, and the Caribbean Media Exchange, Caribbean Week in New York promises an unforgettable experience.